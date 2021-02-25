Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ (ARDS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

ARDS stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

