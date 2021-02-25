Arionum (ARO) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $75,322.40 and $11.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.47 or 0.03161308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00375604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.76 or 0.01040232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.86 or 0.00424897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.14 or 0.00393759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.76 or 0.00257572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00023027 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

