Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $294.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

NYSE ANET traded down $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $281.30. 18,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.21. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total transaction of $25,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $449,533.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,476.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,531 shares of company stock worth $80,464,272 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

