Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

NYSE ANET traded down $6.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,337. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.21. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total value of $67,362.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,609.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $80,464,272. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

