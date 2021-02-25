Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

NYSE:ANET traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.30. 18,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,337. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total transaction of $67,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,609.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $80,464,272 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

