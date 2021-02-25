Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $411.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,337. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $80,464,272 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.