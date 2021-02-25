Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Raised to “Buy” at SEB Equities

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS ARRJF remained flat at $$7.38 during trading hours on Thursday. Arjo AB has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

