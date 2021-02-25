ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Raised by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 3.7% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $137.18 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10.

