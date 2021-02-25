Ark Market Capitalization Achieves $146.33 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Ark has a total market cap of $146.33 million and approximately $39.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,590,802 coins and its circulating supply is 127,469,905 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.