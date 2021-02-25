Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 773,861 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,176,000 after acquiring an additional 354,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.50. 80,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,490. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $148.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average of $129.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

