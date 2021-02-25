Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 12,303 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.26. The stock had a trading volume of 299,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,440. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.62.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

