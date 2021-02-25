Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 12,937 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 969.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $391.12. 122,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.66 and a 200-day moving average of $359.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

