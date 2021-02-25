Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 3,172 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Walmart by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 195,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 131,285 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,824,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.46. The stock had a trading volume of 93,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,910. The firm has a market cap of $377.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.66.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.