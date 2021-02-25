Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 6,889 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $8,572,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 22,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 219,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.44. 484,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,541,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $233.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.