Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 5,886.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,326 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 69,466 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67.

