Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 53,990 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 5,459.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 2.16% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of FAAR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,153. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16.

