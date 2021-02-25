Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 455 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $27.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,056.31. 25,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,344. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,926.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,706.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.