Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $6.08 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.28% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,617,000 after buying an additional 1,027,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,897,000 after acquiring an additional 699,812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,581,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,783,000 after acquiring an additional 162,861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 398,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,201 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

