Arqma Achieves Market Capitalization of $70,738.20 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $70,738.20 and approximately $474.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arqma has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,717.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.17 or 0.03190353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00387413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.91 or 0.01057788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.32 or 0.00412965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.85 or 0.00385880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00269028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00023294 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,408,206 coins and its circulating supply is 8,363,663 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

