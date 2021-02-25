Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Up 2.7%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.26. 1,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 34,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 83,901 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.