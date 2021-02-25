Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider David Alan West Sells 11,326 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,161,821.08.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,322. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $108.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

