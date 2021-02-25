Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Trading Up 0%

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.19 and last traded at $100.19. Approximately 11 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $100.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 512.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

