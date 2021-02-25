Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Shares Up 0.7%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.29. 28,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 20,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGTF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

