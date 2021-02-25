Artilium plc (ARTA.L) (LON:ARTA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $165.15

Artilium plc (ARTA.L) (LON:ARTA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.15 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66). Artilium plc (ARTA.L) shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48), with a volume of 4,200 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.15.

About Artilium plc (ARTA.L) (LON:ARTA)

Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Artilium plc (ARTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artilium plc (ARTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.