Arweave Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.80 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.75 or 0.00019948 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $325.45 million and $22.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00054776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.90 or 0.00740780 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00036928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.