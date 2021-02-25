Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 187,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $308.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

