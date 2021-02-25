Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Down 6.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.71. 10,479,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 8,034,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of $306.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
