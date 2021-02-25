Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Down 6.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.71. 10,479,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 8,034,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $306.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

