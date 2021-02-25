Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $4.15. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 10,063,437 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

The stock has a market cap of $328.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

