Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $4.15. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 10,063,437 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.
The stock has a market cap of $328.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
