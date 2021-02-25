Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.30

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.30 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 143.49 ($1.87). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.86), with a volume of 148,383 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.30. The company has a market capitalization of £101.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27.

In related news, insider Jerome Booth acquired 3,515 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

