Asian Fintech (AFIN) Market Cap Reaches $3.23 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $3.23 million and $5.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.62 or 0.00499202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00067059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00082625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.77 or 0.00481427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00072046 BTC.

Asian Fintech Coin Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin

