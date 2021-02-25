ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of ASML worth $200,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ASML by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $25.93 on Thursday, reaching $569.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $552.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $608.71. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.