ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ASML were worth $52,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $595.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $608.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.13. The company has a market capitalization of $249.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

