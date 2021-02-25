ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 5.9%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $560.47 and last traded at $559.77. Approximately 1,286,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 892,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $595.01.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

