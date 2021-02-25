Assembly Biosciences’ (ASMB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 135.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 2,230,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

