Assura (LON:AGR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.76

Assura Plc (LON:AGR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.76 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 76.90 ($1.00). Assura shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 6,687,265 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Assura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.76.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 617 shares of company stock valued at $46,285.

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

