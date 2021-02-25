Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.60, but opened at C$1.79. Assure shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 36,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$97.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Assure Company Profile (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

