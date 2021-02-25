Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 499,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

