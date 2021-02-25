AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded at UBS Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,977,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.