AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

