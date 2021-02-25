AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,626.18 ($112.70).

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock traded down GBX 111.04 ($1.45) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,008.96 ($91.57). 2,785,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,479.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,988.99.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

