Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36. 1,206,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,635,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Astrotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.78.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

