Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Gap Down to $343.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.48), but opened at GBX 333.50 ($4.36). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 333.50 ($4.36), with a volume of 120,670 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £460.70 million and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 288.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.07.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.