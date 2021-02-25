Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Gap Down to $343.00

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.48), but opened at GBX 333.50 ($4.36). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 333.50 ($4.36), with a volume of 120,670 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £460.70 million and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 288.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.07.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

