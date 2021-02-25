Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,103 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $408,752. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

