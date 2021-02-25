Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Trading Down 7.6%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 2,615,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,400,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athersys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $411.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Athersys by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Athersys by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

