Atlantic Power (AT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Atlantic Power to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AT stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

