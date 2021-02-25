Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (ATP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

ATP stock opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. Atlantic Power Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.89.

Get Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATP. TD Securities cut Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.03 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.