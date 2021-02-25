Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will post $175.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.80 million and the highest is $179.19 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $163.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $667.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.90 million to $673.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $667.25 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $673.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,058.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

