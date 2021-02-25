Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Announces Dividend of GBX 2.17 (LON:AJG)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 258.50 ($3.38). 5,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.24. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.05).
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile
