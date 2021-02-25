Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Announces Dividend of GBX 2.17 (LON:AJG)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 258.50 ($3.38). 5,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.24. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

