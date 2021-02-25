Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,514 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

