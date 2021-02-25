Atlas Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $929,040.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $929,040.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.00483559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00064681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00080156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00455136 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

